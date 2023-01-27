Revealed: The eight poorest neighbourhoods in Ashfield based on average income

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Ashfield could be feeling the pinch far more.

We have compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Ashfield with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS breaks Ashfield down into neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output areas.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the ONS in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Sutton Central & Leamington The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Sutton Central & Leamington where households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £24,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Kirkby Central In Kirkby Central MSOA, the estimated average household income before tax was £29,900 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hucknall Westville In Hucknall Westville MSOA, the estimated average household income before tax was £30,700 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Huthwaite In Huthwaite MSOA, the estimated average household income before tax was £31,800 Photo: Google Photo Sales