Rooms with a view - detached home with large gardens and rural vistas to go under the hammer

A spacious six-bedroom detached house with sweeping countryside views and bags of potential is set to go under the hammer near Sutton-in-Ashfield later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property, which has a £460,000 guide price and features in this month’s SDL Property Auctions live-streamed auction, sits on an 11,000 sq ft plot with extensive gardens and open views towards the National Trust’s Hardwick Hall. Auctioneers say the house offers buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial rural home ready for modernisation.

“Set in a peaceful location that combines countryside tranquillity with easy access to local amenities, the detached house has a flexible layout that would suit a growing family or anyone looking to create a spacious dream home,” said Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, an entrance hall leads to a large living room with patio doors opening onto the garden. An archway connects to the dining room and the kitchen comes complete with appliances. There is also a separate utility room with space for laundry.

The property near Sutton in Ashfield, for sale with SDL Property Auctions on 29 October

Three additional rooms on the ground floor could be used as reception areas or bedrooms, alongside a family bathroom and a separate wet room. Upstairs, three exceptionally large bedrooms could be divided to create additional rooms.

The house has a block-paved driveway and parking as well as a large, detached garage and extensive rear gardens with views across open countryside.

Mr Parker said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to take on a substantial detached property in a sought-after rural location. With a very generous-sized plot, flexible layout and stunning views, it has all the ingredients to become a truly impressive family home once modernised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Properties like this, which combine space, character and scope for improvement, always generate strong interest from both local buyers and people who are looking to relocate for a more peaceful lifestyle.”

The property will appear in SDL Property Auctions’ live-streamed auction on 29 October. For more information, or to register to bid remotely online, by phone or by proxy, visit sdlauctions.co.uk