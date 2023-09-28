Secluded £525,000 gem in Hucknall with tranquil brook running through the garden
The four-bedroom, detached property at Fox Meadow, off High Leys Road, is a true gem among just six properties in a tranquil enclave. A generously-sized plot sprawls across an expanse of land that stretches to a quarter of an acre, so it’s the perfect serene retreat.
What’s more, the home is impeccably presented and the interior, already spacious, has been thoughtfully extended. So no wonder it commands a guide price of £525,000 with Hucknall High Street estate agents, HoldenCopley.
An inviting entrance hall sets the tone, while the fitted kitchen is a modern marvel. The ground floor also consists of a vast living room, study, dining room, family room, well-appointed bathroom and double bedroom.
The other three bedrooms, all doubles, can be found on the first floor, along with another bathroom. The master bedroom takes centre stage and features a luxurious en suite. An additional surprise is a large loft space that could be used for anything you like.
Outside, the front driveway provides ample space for off-street parking and leads to a double garage. To the rear, a private oasis unfolds, and not just because of that brook. There is wrap-around garden with a decked seating area, lawn, rockery and gravelled passageway, all enclosed by plants, shrubs and towering, mature trees.
In short, says a spokesperson for HoldenCopley, “this remarkable property harmoniously combines comfort, privacy and natural beauty to create a haven for the discerning homeowner”.
