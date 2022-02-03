Bellway East Midlands is inviting homebuyers to explore the trio of properties at its Abbey Fields Grange development off Nottingham Road, where it is building 217 new homes.

The developer is delivering 177 two, three and four-bedroom homes for private sale at the site, alongside 40 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

The three detached showhomes – the three-bedroom Thespian and Chandler designs, and the four-bedroom Reedmaker – are now all available to view after officially opening at the end of January.

Showhomes are now open at Bellway's new Hucknall development

Kenny Lattimore, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Demand has been strong right from the outset at Abbey Fields Grange and especially since we released the first homes for sale in December.

“All three of the showhomes are part of the Artisan Collection, which combines traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques.

"The properties have been expertly dressed by our interior design team to give visitors the chance to experience first-hand what it would be like to live in one these homes.”

Abbey Fields Grange is the second phase of Bellway’s Abbey Fields development in Hucknall after the first phase – which is completed and sold out – delivered 141 homes.

As part of the planning agreement for Abbey Fields Grange, Bellway is making contributions of £1.6 million towards education services, more than £117,000 for healthcare and £75,000 for public open space.