Silentnight launches market-first collection designed to relieve symptoms of menopause following market research

The market research found that women experiencing the menopause or perimenopause lose on average 2 hours 36 minutes of sleep per night, with sleeping less than seven hours increasing by 50% for women during this time. The panel of women aged between 40-55 concluded that hot flushes, night sweats and anxiety were the most common symptoms.

In response to this, Silentnight has developed the Restore Collection, made up of solution-based products that are specifically designed to minimise the disruption of sleep. Each product features cooling and breathable properties to help ease overheating throughout night-time hot flushes, providing a cooler and altogether more comfortable sleep.

What’s more, alongside being a solution for addressing symptoms of the menopause, this collection is also ideal for hot sleepers or those that suffer sleep disturbance during the summer months, which look set to be especially warm this year.

The Restore range has already been receiving strong reviews, with one Restore Cooling Lightweight Blanket shopper stating “My mum bought this for me as I'm going through the menopause and haven't had a good night's sleep in years. I used it for the first time last night and have to say it's genius and I was so happy that I didn't want to get up!”.

The Restore collection has been designed to help people regain control of their sleep, with products such as the Cooling Lightweight Blanket featuring an innovative cool-to-the-touch fabric to help prevent overheating and achieve a less disrupted sleep.

The collection additionally comprises unique products such as the Cooling Pillow Pad which absorbs access body heat and can be placed in the fridge for extra cooling comfort. And the Cooling Weighted Blanket which uses deep pressure stimulation to relive anxiety and the addition of the cooling fabric reduces the body’s temperature.

Sally Bonser, Spokesperson at Silentnight, said, “We know that sleep is integral to our wellbeing and overall health, but unfortunately for those experiencing the menopause, sleep is one of the first aspects of life that’s impacted. That’s why we worked alongside a trusted panel of real women to create the Restore by Silentnight collection, bringing cooling comfort to those who need it, whether they’re battling menopause symptoms or are simply hot sleepers.”

The full Restore collection features:

Cooling Lightweight Blanket for £44.99

Cooling Pillow Pad for £15

Cooling Weighted Blanket for £69.99

Cooling Pillowcase Pair for £18.99

Cooling Copper Pillow for £34.99

Naturally Breathable Bed Linen from £48.99