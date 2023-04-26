Step inside one of the priciest, and nicest, properties on the Hucknall market
One of the priciest, and nicest, properties on the Hucknall market at the moment is this large, detached house, with a self-contained annexe.
So we’d thought we’d let you have the keys for a few minutes, via our photo gallery below, to see how the three-bedroom home on Papplewick Lane is well worth the £695,000 tag attached to it by respected Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley.
A spokesperson for HoldenCopley said: “This well-presented property is a credit to the current owners, who have completely transformed it to create a place anyone would be proud of.
"Situated in a popular location, close to local amenities, excellent schools and regular transport links, it provides versatile accommodation for a range of buyers.”
The property is certainly a handsome sight and, as soon as you step inside, you appreciate its appeal as an entrance hall leads to three receptions rooms, plus a stylish breakfast kitchen, shower room suite and utility room. The ground floor is completed by the fantastic annexe, which comprises a reception room and kitchen.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, all served by a stunning bathroom suite. Outside, you will find a good-sized garden that wraps itself around the property, and also a driveway providing ample off-street parking space for numerous vehicles. A summer house, log store and garage add even more stardust to a house that must be viewed.
