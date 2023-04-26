News you can trust since 1904
This handsome, three-bedroom, detached house on Papplewick Lane is one of the most expensive properties on the Hucknall market at £695,000 with High Street estate agents HoldenCopley.

Step inside one of the priciest, and nicest, properties on the Hucknall market

One of the priciest, and nicest, properties on the Hucknall market at the moment is this large, detached house, with a self-contained annexe.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST

So we’d thought we’d let you have the keys for a few minutes, via our photo gallery below, to see how the three-bedroom home on Papplewick Lane is well worth the £695,000 tag attached to it by respected Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley.

A spokesperson for HoldenCopley said: “This well-presented property is a credit to the current owners, who have completely transformed it to create a place anyone would be proud of.

"Situated in a popular location, close to local amenities, excellent schools and regular transport links, it provides versatile accommodation for a range of buyers.”

The property is certainly a handsome sight and, as soon as you step inside, you appreciate its appeal as an entrance hall leads to three receptions rooms, plus a stylish breakfast kitchen, shower room suite and utility room. The ground floor is completed by the fantastic annexe, which comprises a reception room and kitchen.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, all served by a stunning bathroom suite. Outside, you will find a good-sized garden that wraps itself around the property, and also a driveway providing ample off-street parking space for numerous vehicles. A summer house, log store and garage add even more stardust to a house that must be viewed.

After flicking through our photo gallery, please visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Before we step inside, let's take a view from the skies, giving an aerial perspective of the Papplewick Lane property and the surrounding landscape.

We begin our tour of the house in the stylish breakfast kitchen, which is fitted with a range of modern units. Integrated appliances include a double oven, a gas hob with extractor fan, dishwasher and wine fridge. Eyecatching is its sky lantern roof.

A striking feature of the kitchen is the breakfast bar island. There is also a composite sink-and-a-half, with swan-neck mixer tap, drainer and tiled splashback. Other assets include tiled flooring, recessed spotlights and double French doors leading out to the garden.

Just off the kitchen is this separate utility room, which boasts a range of fitted gloss base and wall units, an inverted sink, recessed spotlights, tiled splashback and tiled flooring. As you can see, there is space for an American-style fridge/freezer.

