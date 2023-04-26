One of the priciest, and nicest, properties on the Hucknall market at the moment is this large, detached house, with a self-contained annexe.

So we’d thought we’d let you have the keys for a few minutes, via our photo gallery below, to see how the three-bedroom home on Papplewick Lane is well worth the £695,000 tag attached to it by respected Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley.

A spokesperson for HoldenCopley said: “This well-presented property is a credit to the current owners, who have completely transformed it to create a place anyone would be proud of.

"Situated in a popular location, close to local amenities, excellent schools and regular transport links, it provides versatile accommodation for a range of buyers.”

The property is certainly a handsome sight and, as soon as you step inside, you appreciate its appeal as an entrance hall leads to three receptions rooms, plus a stylish breakfast kitchen, shower room suite and utility room. The ground floor is completed by the fantastic annexe, which comprises a reception room and kitchen.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, all served by a stunning bathroom suite. Outside, you will find a good-sized garden that wraps itself around the property, and also a driveway providing ample off-street parking space for numerous vehicles. A summer house, log store and garage add even more stardust to a house that must be viewed.

After flicking through our photo gallery, please visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . View from the skies Before we step inside, let's take a view from the skies, giving an aerial perspective of the Papplewick Lane property and the surrounding landscape. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Stylish breakfast kitchen We begin our tour of the house in the stylish breakfast kitchen, which is fitted with a range of modern units. Integrated appliances include a double oven, a gas hob with extractor fan, dishwasher and wine fridge. Eyecatching is its sky lantern roof. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Breakfast bar island A striking feature of the kitchen is the breakfast bar island. There is also a composite sink-and-a-half, with swan-neck mixer tap, drainer and tiled splashback. Other assets include tiled flooring, recessed spotlights and double French doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Utility room Just off the kitchen is this separate utility room, which boasts a range of fitted gloss base and wall units, an inverted sink, recessed spotlights, tiled splashback and tiled flooring. As you can see, there is space for an American-style fridge/freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

