Striking £950,000 property on Newstead and Papplewick border could be your 'forever home'

Anyone looking for their ‘forever home’ is sure to be wowed by the four-bedroom, detached property on Longdale Lane, which is being marketed by estate agents Holden Copley.

Well presented throughout, it boasts a range of new and characteristic features, including two in-built Sonos amplifiers connected to wired speakers on each of the three floors.

Surrounded by lovely countryside, but close to schools, amenities and transport links, the house has so much going for it.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall with access to the dining room, fully fitted kitchen, second dining room, conservatory, study, utility room and WC.

On the first floor is a large living room with double doors that open out on to a Juliet-style balcony, plus three good-sized bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom suite.

The second floor houses the master bedroom, a further four-piece bathroom suite, a snug, ample storage space and access to a loft space that could be used as a walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, you will find a landscaped, designer garden with multiple seating areas and a double garage.

It’s well worth checking out our photo gallery and then visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Majestic dining room Let's launch our tour of the Longdale Lane property in this majestic dining room. A feature fireplace with decorative surround stands out, but the room also benefits from dual-aspect, wood-framed, double-glazed windows, engineered wood flooring and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Classy kitchen The spacious, classy kitchen includes a whole host of integrated appliances, including a microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher, not to mention a free-standing range cooker with a gas hob. A range of fitted base and wall units, with Granite worktops and under-cabinet lighting, adds to the room's appeal. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining area The open-plan layout of the kitchen allows it to merge with this second dining area, which has laminate flooring and coving to the ceiling. Double doors lead into the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Superb conservatory The appearance of the superb conservatory is in keeping with the rest of the property. It features tiled flooring, exposed-brick walls, a half-vaulted glass roof and double doors that open out on to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales