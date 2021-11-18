So when a unique country property, valued at a guide price of £1,750,000, within the grounds of the park comes on to the market, you have to sit up and take notice.
Mount Charlotte, which is set in a private plot of 2.5 acres, boasts four en suite bedrooms, four reception rooms, a detached annexe and games room and a mature, landscaped garden.
The house is being marketed by estate agents Savills Nottingham, for whom Luke Billson says: “The individual style and size of Mount Charlotte are particularly impressive.
"It lends itself to large families looking to co-habitate while enjoying their own space.
"It would be equally attractive to those looking to own a piece of the countryside – away from the hustle and bustle of Hucknall town centre or Nottingham city centre but within a short drive.”
Mount Charlotte is accessed only via a private road, flanked by ferns and pine trees, and a set of electrically operated gates.
But we have obtained permission and acquired the entry code to bring you this photo gallery of the property.
For more information, check out the Savills website here.