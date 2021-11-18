So when a unique country property, valued at a guide price of £1,750,000, within the grounds of the park comes on to the market, you have to sit up and take notice.

Mount Charlotte, which is set in a private plot of 2.5 acres, boasts four en suite bedrooms, four reception rooms, a detached annexe and games room and a mature, landscaped garden.

The house is being marketed by estate agents Savills Nottingham, for whom Luke Billson says: “The individual style and size of Mount Charlotte are particularly impressive.

"It lends itself to large families looking to co-habitate while enjoying their own space.

"It would be equally attractive to those looking to own a piece of the countryside – away from the hustle and bustle of Hucknall town centre or Nottingham city centre but within a short drive.”

Mount Charlotte is accessed only via a private road, flanked by ferns and pine trees, and a set of electrically operated gates.

But we have obtained permission and acquired the entry code to bring you this photo gallery of the property.

For more information, check out the Savills website here.

1. Class and style As soon as you go in via double doors and make your way into this spacious, tiled entrance hall, you are struck by the class and style of the property. Off to the right is the main reception room, a split-level space occupying a dining area and a sitting area. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Delightful dining room No wonder the temptation is to dine in every night! This delightful room is formal but also convivial, and leads to the well-appointed kitchen. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Elegant drawing room Elegance is the only word we can think of to describe this drawing room. The floor-to-ceiling windows give breathtaking views and also ensure lots of natural light. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Glorious facade The glorious facade of Mount Charlotte at Newstead Abbey Park, which is on the market at a guide price of £1,750,000. It sits, elevated, in a stunning position, surrounded by mature pine trees. Photo: Savills Photo Sales