Stylish and functional: Russell Hobbs expands its popular range with the Distinctions Microwave

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Designed with a contemporary feel, thanks to its mirrored door and chrome accents, the Distinctions microwave is the perfect addition for those looking to elevate their kitchen.

Available in 3 colour ways; Ocean Blue, Titanium and Black, this range is made to fit all homes.

With a 20L capacity, dinner time is more-the-merrier, making it ideal for families.

With 800W power and 5 power levels, cooking is both quick and easy. What’s more, whether you are heating up last night’s leftovers or defrosting a tasty meal, the 8 auto-cook menus options including the defrost and reheat functions, ensure food is cooked to perfection every time.

Stylish and functional: Russell Hobbs expands its popular range with the Distinctions Microwave.

Russell Hobbs understand that cooking can get messy, but getting rid of splashes and spills is effortless; the 10.5” glass turntable is both removable and dishwasher safe.

The Distinctions Digital Microwave RRP is £99.99 and available to buy directly from Amazon.

