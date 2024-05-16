Few fit the bill better than this impressive four-bedroom house on Fountayne Close in Linby, especially as it comes with a garden that is a glorious oasis for relaxation and enjoyment.

It is a south-facing garden that features a pleasant patio, an aluminium pergola, a lush lawn, a decorative water feature, established plants and, best of all, a sweet summer house which offers a serene retreat amidst the beauty of nature.

And if the weather refuses to play ball, you can always head back inside where, according to Hucknall High Street estate agents Holden Copley, the house presents “a harmonious blend of modern luxury and practicality”.

"Meticulously maintained and tastefully decorated, this residence beckons, with its timeless charm and impeccable presentation,” add the agents, who are marketing it for a guide price of between £375,000 and £400,000.

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac close to Wighay Road, the property greets you via a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a “gracefully appointed” living room. The heart of the home is a modern, fitted kitchen diner, which is complemented by a utility room.

On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to four good-sized bedrooms, all served by a family bathroom. The master bedroom boasts its own en suite.

Outside, there is also a lawned garden at the front and a driveway that provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage.

It’s well worth flicking through our photo gallery below and then visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . 'Gracefully appointed' living room First stop on our tour of the £375,000 Linby house is this living room, described by estate agents HoldenCopley as "gracefully appointed". The window, with bespoke, fitted shutters, faces the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Style and comfort The living room, which has laminate flooring, offers style, as well as comfort. Sit back and enjoy the big-screen TV. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of the home The heart of the home is its modern, fitted kitchen diner, where integrated appliances include an oven with electric hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher. It is equipped with a range of gloss base and wall units, worktops and a stainless steel sink with a mixer tap and drainer, plus recessed spotlights and under-cabinet lighting. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Fine dining with a view The kitchen diner has plenty of space for a dining table that sits in front of French doors, which open out to the rear garden and provide lovely views..The floor is laminated. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales