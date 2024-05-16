Few fit the bill better than this impressive four-bedroom house on Fountayne Close in Linby, especially as it comes with a garden that is a glorious oasis for relaxation and enjoyment.
It is a south-facing garden that features a pleasant patio, an aluminium pergola, a lush lawn, a decorative water feature, established plants and, best of all, a sweet summer house which offers a serene retreat amidst the beauty of nature.
And if the weather refuses to play ball, you can always head back inside where, according to Hucknall High Street estate agents Holden Copley, the house presents “a harmonious blend of modern luxury and practicality”.
"Meticulously maintained and tastefully decorated, this residence beckons, with its timeless charm and impeccable presentation,” add the agents, who are marketing it for a guide price of between £375,000 and £400,000.
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac close to Wighay Road, the property greets you via a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a “gracefully appointed” living room. The heart of the home is a modern, fitted kitchen diner, which is complemented by a utility room.
On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to four good-sized bedrooms, all served by a family bathroom. The master bedroom boasts its own en suite.
Outside, there is also a lawned garden at the front and a driveway that provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage.
It's well worth flicking through our photo gallery below and then visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.