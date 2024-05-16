As summer approaches, this impeccable four-bedroom house on Fountayne Close, Linby is one of the sunnier propositions on the property market. Hucknall estate agents HoldenCopley have attached a guide price of between £375,000 and £400,000.As summer approaches, this impeccable four-bedroom house on Fountayne Close, Linby is one of the sunnier propositions on the property market. Hucknall estate agents HoldenCopley have attached a guide price of between £375,000 and £400,000.
Sunny option in Linby -- thanks to sweet summer house and glorious garden oasis

By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th May 2024, 14:59 BST
With summer just around the corner, it’s a good time to check out the sunnier options on the Hucknall area property market at the moment.

Few fit the bill better than this impressive four-bedroom house on Fountayne Close in Linby, especially as it comes with a garden that is a glorious oasis for relaxation and enjoyment.

It is a south-facing garden that features a pleasant patio, an aluminium pergola, a lush lawn, a decorative water feature, established plants and, best of all, a sweet summer house which offers a serene retreat amidst the beauty of nature.

And if the weather refuses to play ball, you can always head back inside where, according to Hucknall High Street estate agents Holden Copley, the house presents “a harmonious blend of modern luxury and practicality”.

"Meticulously maintained and tastefully decorated, this residence beckons, with its timeless charm and impeccable presentation,” add the agents, who are marketing it for a guide price of between £375,000 and £400,000.

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac close to Wighay Road, the property greets you via a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a “gracefully appointed” living room. The heart of the home is a modern, fitted kitchen diner, which is complemented by a utility room.

On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to four good-sized bedrooms, all served by a family bathroom. The master bedroom boasts its own en suite.

Outside, there is also a lawned garden at the front and a driveway that provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage.

It’s well worth flicking through our photo gallery below and then visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

First stop on our tour of the £375,000 Linby house is this living room, described by estate agents HoldenCopley as "gracefully appointed". The window, with bespoke, fitted shutters, faces the front of the property.

1. 'Gracefully appointed' living room

First stop on our tour of the £375,000 Linby house is this living room, described by estate agents HoldenCopley as "gracefully appointed". The window, with bespoke, fitted shutters, faces the front of the property.

The living room, which has laminate flooring, offers style, as well as comfort. Sit back and enjoy the big-screen TV.

2. Style and comfort

The living room, which has laminate flooring, offers style, as well as comfort. Sit back and enjoy the big-screen TV.

The heart of the home is its modern, fitted kitchen diner, where integrated appliances include an oven with electric hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher. It is equipped with a range of gloss base and wall units, worktops and a stainless steel sink with a mixer tap and drainer, plus recessed spotlights and under-cabinet lighting.

3. Heart of the home

The heart of the home is its modern, fitted kitchen diner, where integrated appliances include an oven with electric hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher. It is equipped with a range of gloss base and wall units, worktops and a stainless steel sink with a mixer tap and drainer, plus recessed spotlights and under-cabinet lighting.

The kitchen diner has plenty of space for a dining table that sits in front of French doors, which open out to the rear garden and provide lovely views..The floor is laminated.

4. Fine dining with a view

The kitchen diner has plenty of space for a dining table that sits in front of French doors, which open out to the rear garden and provide lovely views..The floor is laminated.

