Fancy a quick pint or a casual round of golf? Well, if you live in this superb Hucknall bungalow, worth half a million pounds, all you need to do is pop into the garden!

For there you will find a brilliant bar, complete with spotlights, speakers and electric heaters, as well as an artificial lawn, set up as a mini-golf course.

They are unique assets that make the detached, five-bedroom property, located on Portland Park Close, stand out from the rest.

The well-presented and spacious bungalow, ideal for a growing family, is on the market for a guide price of exactly £500,000 with Hucknall High Street estate agents, HoldenCopley, and it is not hard to see why.

The entrance hall sets the tone for the rest of the property and leads to a spacious living room that creates a warm and inviting ambience.

At the heart of the bungalow is a modern kitchen/diner, which offers both functionality and style and is complemented by a practical utility room. Nearby is a WC and also a family room, which could be used as a home office.

All five bedrooms are well appointed, with the first boasting access to an en suite bathroom. Another three-piece bathroom suite adds to the general feeling of comfort and convenience.

We’ve already told you about the bar, which is perfect for entertaining, and mini-golf course, but there is plenty more to get excited about outside the bungalow. The front driveway provides off-street parking space, while a delightful, paved patio seating area is ideal for alfresco meals. The garden also features a beautiful lawn with border flowerbeds.

Flick through our photo gallery below to get a better feel for the place, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Standout kitchen/diner Ar the heart of the £500,000 bungalow is this modern kitchen/diner, which is the standout feature of the property. It offers both functionality and style, and includes a central dining space. Wood-effect flooring, ceiling spotlights, a ceiling speaker and two skylights, to infuse the room with natural light, add to its appeal. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Comfortable living area The kitchen/diner extends into this comfortable living area, with bi-folding patio doors providing easy access to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . A chef's dream Back to the kitchen itself, which is a chef's dream thanks to a range of high-quality appliances and wall, drawer and base units, complemented by elegant worktops. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Three integrated ovens The kitchen is equipped with three integrated ovens and an integrated hob with an extractor hood above. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

