Swap Hucknall for a former Victorian pumping station in Annesley for cool £1 million

That’s the guide price for the freehold five-bedroom, detached period property on Warren Avenue in Annesley, which is for sale by online auction at underthehammer.com

Set in a quiet, countryside location, the building has a strong local history – and yet it now boasts a host of modern features, making it perfect for contemporary living.

The conversion has been architecturally designed and makes use of all the original features, including the old well.

Constructed of engineering brickwork, the well extends more than 17 metres below ground and, at one time, supplied the whole of Selston with a steady supply of fresh water.

Now, a structural glass plate allows you to see down the well, forming a centrepiece to the property’s impressive entrance atrium.

As well as the five bedrooms, there are four bathrooms and three reception rooms at The Old Pumping Station, which is being marketed by Birmingham-based estate agents Royal Estates.

Sight by night This how the £1 million property looks at night. Lit, some might say.

Perfectly formed The old Victorian pumping station from a different angle. Perfectly formed, as befits a professional conversion, sympathetic to the architecture and shape of the original building.

Openness and light As soon as you walk through the door, you get a sense of openness and light. The central atrium, complete with its characterful staircase, is an impressive way to introduce the property.

Two habitable zones The ground floor of the property is divided into two habitable zones either side of the atrium. Private living spaces are located to the north, and more public zones, such as the dining kitchen, living room and sun rooms, to the south. The centrepiece of the atrium is the glass plate that allows you to see down the Victorian well, which extends 17 metres below the ground.