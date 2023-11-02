Take a look inside possibly the prettiest house on the Hucknall property market
So let’s take a look inside the well-presented, detached home on Dexters Grove, which covers three floors and has been given a price tag of £385,000 by High Street estate agents HoldenCopley.
Our photo gallery tour below reveals, according to a HoldenCopley spokesperson, “a stunning and spacious house, perfect for families seeking contemporary living in a desirable location”. It even includes a unique garden ‘office’.
The tour begins in an inviting entrance hall, which leads to a comfortable living room, a modern kitchen/diner, a convenient utility room and downstairs WC.
Ascending the stairs to the first floor, you will find three good-sized bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and an elegant three-piece bathroom suite. The second floor houses two additional bedrooms, one of which boasts an en suite.
Stepping back outside, there is a beautifully maintained, private garden, which contains that versatile ‘office’, perfect for remote work, hobbies or relaxation. The driveway provides off-street parking space, while a double garage is a handy asset, adding valuable storage and security.
Once you have browsed through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.