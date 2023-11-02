News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Pretty as a picture is this five-bedroom, detached house, compete with garden office, on Dexters Grove, Hucknall, which is on the market for £385,000 with estate agents HoldenCopley.Pretty as a picture is this five-bedroom, detached house, compete with garden office, on Dexters Grove, Hucknall, which is on the market for £385,000 with estate agents HoldenCopley.
Pretty as a picture is this five-bedroom, detached house, compete with garden office, on Dexters Grove, Hucknall, which is on the market for £385,000 with estate agents HoldenCopley.

Take a look inside possibly the prettiest house on the Hucknall property market

If there was a competition for the prettiest Hucknall house on the market, based on kerb appeal, this five-bedroom beauty would go close to winning it.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:48 GMT

So let’s take a look inside the well-presented, detached home on Dexters Grove, which covers three floors and has been given a price tag of £385,000 by High Street estate agents HoldenCopley.

Our photo gallery tour below reveals, according to a HoldenCopley spokesperson, “a stunning and spacious house, perfect for families seeking contemporary living in a desirable location”. It even includes a unique garden ‘office’.

The tour begins in an inviting entrance hall, which leads to a comfortable living room, a modern kitchen/diner, a convenient utility room and downstairs WC.

Ascending the stairs to the first floor, you will find three good-sized bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and an elegant three-piece bathroom suite. The second floor houses two additional bedrooms, one of which boasts an en suite.

Stepping back outside, there is a beautifully maintained, private garden, which contains that versatile ‘office’, perfect for remote work, hobbies or relaxation. The driveway provides off-street parking space, while a double garage is a handy asset, adding valuable storage and security.

Once you have browsed through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Our tour of the £385,000 Hucknall property begins in the large living room, which offers a comfortable and well-lit space for relaxation and entertainment. The uPVC double-glazed window pictured faces the front of the house.

1. Large living room

Our tour of the £385,000 Hucknall property begins in the large living room, which offers a comfortable and well-lit space for relaxation and entertainment. The uPVC double-glazed window pictured faces the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room from a different angle, which shows an attractive uPVC double-glazed bay window that overlooks the side of the house. The floor is carpeted, and a TV point is joined by two radiators.

2. Bay window

The living room from a different angle, which shows an attractive uPVC double-glazed bay window that overlooks the side of the house. The floor is carpeted, and a TV point is joined by two radiators. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Moving on now to the modern kitchen/diner, which is described by HoldenCopley as "a culinary haven". It is fitted with a range of fitted base and wall units with worktops, plus a stainless steel sink-and-a-half with drainer and swan-neck mixer tap. As you can see, there is plenty of space for a breakfast or dining table.

3. Modern kitchen/diner

Moving on now to the modern kitchen/diner, which is described by HoldenCopley as "a culinary haven". It is fitted with a range of fitted base and wall units with worktops, plus a stainless steel sink-and-a-half with drainer and swan-neck mixer tap. As you can see, there is plenty of space for a breakfast or dining table. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner is full of high-quality, integrated appliances, including a double oven, gas hob, extractor hood, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. There is also a pantry, recessed spotlights and a tiled floor.

4. Appliances aplenty

The kitchen/diner is full of high-quality, integrated appliances, including a double oven, gas hob, extractor hood, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. There is also a pantry, recessed spotlights and a tiled floor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HucknallZoopla