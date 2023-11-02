Take a look inside possibly the prettiest house on the Hucknall property market

If there was a competition for the prettiest Hucknall house on the market, based on kerb appeal, this five-bedroom beauty would go close to winning it.

So let’s take a look inside the well-presented, detached home on Dexters Grove, which covers three floors and has been given a price tag of £385,000 by High Street estate agents HoldenCopley.

Our photo gallery tour below reveals, according to a HoldenCopley spokesperson, “a stunning and spacious house, perfect for families seeking contemporary living in a desirable location”. It even includes a unique garden ‘office’.

The tour begins in an inviting entrance hall, which leads to a comfortable living room, a modern kitchen/diner, a convenient utility room and downstairs WC.

Ascending the stairs to the first floor, you will find three good-sized bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and an elegant three-piece bathroom suite. The second floor houses two additional bedrooms, one of which boasts an en suite.

Stepping back outside, there is a beautifully maintained, private garden, which contains that versatile ‘office’, perfect for remote work, hobbies or relaxation. The driveway provides off-street parking space, while a double garage is a handy asset, adding valuable storage and security.

1 . Large living room Our tour of the £385,000 Hucknall property begins in the large living room, which offers a comfortable and well-lit space for relaxation and entertainment. The uPVC double-glazed window pictured faces the front of the house.

2 . Bay window The living room from a different angle, which shows an attractive uPVC double-glazed bay window that overlooks the side of the house. The floor is carpeted, and a TV point is joined by two radiators.

3 . Modern kitchen/diner Moving on now to the modern kitchen/diner, which is described by HoldenCopley as "a culinary haven". It is fitted with a range of fitted base and wall units with worktops, plus a stainless steel sink-and-a-half with drainer and swan-neck mixer tap. As you can see, there is plenty of space for a breakfast or dining table.

4 . Appliances aplenty The kitchen/diner is full of high-quality, integrated appliances, including a double oven, gas hob, extractor hood, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. There is also a pantry, recessed spotlights and a tiled floor.