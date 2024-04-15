The Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 is more than an air fryer, it is a true sous chef with an exceptional design.

The Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 is more than an air fryer.

It offers nine cooking methods including slow cooking and baking allowing you to prepare various types of dishes.

With the large glass window, you can check the cooking progress without opening the basket and losing heat - saving energy and time.

Prepare delicious meals for up to a family of four people with the 7-litre capacity.

· Accessories include baking tray, deep dish, and grill rack (dishwasher safe)

· Power: 1700W Capacity: 5.5L

· Portions: Up to 4 people

· Temperature Range: 40-200°C

· 9 Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Reheat, Defrost, Yoghurt

· Automatic Programmes: Tailored for meat. Chicken, fish, vegetables, and baking

· LED Display Internal LED Light

