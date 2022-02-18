Which roads in Hucknall have provided the lowest average property prices in the last five years?

Revealed: Hucknall's nine least expensive roads to buy property on

While property prices have continued to soar in recent times, there are still pockets of Hucknall where you can bag a bargain.

By John Smith
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:37 am

Home sales company Property Solvers have tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located in and around Hucknall and here are the nine streets that came out on top.

1. Tilford Road, Newstead Village

Average sale price: £78,750

Photo: Google

2. Vine Terrace, Hucknall

Average sale price: £82,500

Photo: Google

3. Florence Street, Hucknall

Average sale price: £86,737

Photo: Google

4. Seymour Road, Hucknall

Average sale price: £87,500

Photo: Google

