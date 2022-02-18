Home sales company Property Solvers have tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located in and around Hucknall and here are the nine streets that came out on top.
1. Tilford Road, Newstead Village
Average sale price: £78,750
Photo: Google
2. Vine Terrace, Hucknall
Average sale price: £82,500
Photo: Google
3. Florence Street, Hucknall
Average sale price: £86,737
Photo: Google
4. Seymour Road, Hucknall
Average sale price: £87,500
Photo: Google