The top UK regions for cherry blossom trees to visit this spring.

Derbyshire, which is home to 107 Sakura cherry blossom has the most trees of this variety, followed by Greater London (90) and Greater Manchester (50).

Residents in Derbyshire are being encouraged to visit the Peak District, Matlock Bath and Birchover, which are home to Sakura cherry blossom trees.London communities can visit Chiswick Park and Hampton Court for Sakura Cherry Blossom trees. For the highest density of cherry blossom trees in London, communities are being encouraged to head to Redbridge, home to 11,564 trees, comprising one-third of London's total cherry tree count, with 530 trees per square mile.

Those living in Manchester and its surrounding areas can visit Swinton, Pendlebury and Daubhill areas for Sakura.Kelly Loves, a Japanese and Korean snack and drinks brand, collated data from The Sakura Cherry Tree Project to determine which locations across the UK have the highest number of Sakura cherry blossom trees ahead of Hanami, the Japanese celebration of enjoying nature's beauty.

Hampshire, Newport, and County Londonderry have the lowest numbers of cherry blossom trees in the UK, with only 11 Sakura Cherry Blossom trees in each area.

Hampshire, Newport and County Londonderry have been reimagined by AI following the low number of trees to encapsulate what they would look like in full bloom during the cherry blossom season. This is to encourage regions with low numbers of Sakura cherry blossom trees to research the project and build these trees into their communities.

Kelly Choi, Founder of Asian snack and drinks brand, Kelly Loves, said: “Hanami is a beautiful time of year that can be enjoyed by all across the UK.“We are delighted to highlight the regions in the UK that have made a considerable effort to collaborate with the Sakura Cherry Tree Project to instil traditions native to the Far East in local communities.

"During the Hanami cherry blossom season, people sit beneath the blossom trees to eat, drink and socialise. Families, friends and colleagues all gather together.

"We are encouraging residents across the UK with the largest density of cherry blossoms to spend quality time with their friends and family whilst admiring the environment around them. We are also encouraging local councils with less trees in the area to invest in the project so that communities can enjoy and embrace the true beauty of Spring.”