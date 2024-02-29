It looks pretty enough on the outside, but wait until you step inside – via our photo gallery below – the three-bedroom, three-storey house, which offers charm and original features throughout.

Traditional, detached and beautifully presented, the family property sits on a generously-sized garden plot off Nottingham Road and is for sale with Hucknall High Street estate agents, Burchell Edwards, who are inviting offers in excess of £325,000. “There is nothing else quite like it!” beamed a spokesperson for the company.

In brief, the ground floor offers a lounge, sitting room, kitchen, utility room and large conservatory. To the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and study, with stair access to the second floor, where you will find the master bedroom, an en suite bathroom and a dressing room.

The house is set back from the road, giving it a private feel. At the front, there is ample, gated off-street parking space, with two sheds to the side, while the rear garden consists of a lawn, large patio area and another shed.

Although one or two of the rooms are not fully furnished at the moment, our gallery is well worth browsing to give you an idea of the character features. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Lounge sets the tone The front door of the £325,000-plus Hucknall property leads straight into the lounge, which sets the tone for our tour. It is a delightful space with a multi-fuel burner and a double-glazed window facing the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Warm and cosy sitting room The second reception room is this warm and cosy sitting room. The character of the property really shines here, thanks to a feature fireplace and ceiling beams. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Country-style kitchen Next stop is the traditional country-style kitchen. It features a range of wall and base units, with work surfaces over and an inset double Belfast sink unit. The floor is tiled, and there is space for a fridge freezer and a washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Convenient utility room Next door to the kitchen is a convenient utility room. More wall and base units, with work surfaces over, are complemented by storage shelves. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales