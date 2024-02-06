This is the ultimate, most desirable property in Nottingham right now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the uncertainty surrounding the housing market late last year, confidence has almost entirely restored. But many are still asking, what makes my property sell quickly, and for the right price?

To find out, Benwell Daykin estate agents in Nottingham analysed the 209 properties from NG1 to NG16, that came to market in January 2024 and sold (subject to contract) within 30 days. They could therefore make an educated guess that these were popular properties. Using this data, they narrowed down the information further.

Benwell Daykin found that of these 209 properties, the majority were semi detached with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Benwell Daykin Estate Agents

But they didn’t stop there in finding the most popular home. They used in-depth analysis within all major property portals to find specifics.

In addition to the 3 bedrooms, the majority of listings also had some form of garden, were freehold and were part of a chain, suggesting buyers don’t mind waiting for that perfect home.

And what about location?

The collected data revealed the area with the most sales was in fact Arnold.

And finally, the price.

By analysing all sold prices in Arnold within the same time period, the average price was approximately £208,850.

This makes the most desirable property a 3 bedroom, semi detached in Arnold with 1 bathroom and a garden, at an average price of just over £200,000.

So what does all this data mean?

The reality is, based on the data, a 3 bedroom semi in Arnold is likely to sell fastest in Nottingham right now and that is the most desirable property type.

But if you have a different property then it doesn’t mean it won’t sell. This data is just based on averages.

There were close seconds including 2 bedroom properties and terraced houses. And other popular areas included Beeston and Stapleford.

Although we’ve found the most desirable home right now, there’s always going to be a potential buyer for any home.

And to prove confidence is restoring in the market after 2023 - 185 of the 209 properties sold without a reduction, meaning sellers did not have to discount their initial asking price before offers started coming in.

