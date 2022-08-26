This spectacular home on Hucknall's doorstep is all yours for £1.95 million
It’s on the market for a staggering £1,950,000 – and here is your chance to find out what this spectacular Ravenshead residence looks like inside.
Check out our photo gallery for The Pines, an exceptional five-bedroom property, which sits in extensive woodland grounds that back on to Newstead Abbey Park.
Estate agents Leaders Sales, based in Ravenshead, stress it is “one of the most desirable locations in the whole of Nottinghamshire”.
Located within a private and electric-gated plot of about two acres on Nottingham Road, the property offers total privacy in an idyllic setting.
Bask in a swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room on a ground floor that also features a drawing room, lounge or sitting room, dining room, snug and open-plan kitchen with sitting area.
Upstairs, marvel at five well-sized bedrooms, two have which have en suite and dressing rooms, and an amazing bathroom.
Outside, enjoy a mature and enclosed woodland garden, a paved patio area, a lawn and a driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles.
To top everything off, there are THREE integral garages, with electric up-and-over doors, that can house up to eight vehicles. One of the garages, which can be accessed from the kitchen, has a utility area, with space and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.