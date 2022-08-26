This spectacular home on Hucknall's doorstep is all yours for £1.95 million

Check out our photo gallery for The Pines, an exceptional five-bedroom property, which sits in extensive woodland grounds that back on to Newstead Abbey Park.

Estate agents Leaders Sales, based in Ravenshead, stress it is “one of the most desirable locations in the whole of Nottinghamshire”.

Located within a private and electric-gated plot of about two acres on Nottingham Road, the property offers total privacy in an idyllic setting.

Bask in a swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room on a ground floor that also features a drawing room, lounge or sitting room, dining room, snug and open-plan kitchen with sitting area.

Upstairs, marvel at five well-sized bedrooms, two have which have en suite and dressing rooms, and an amazing bathroom.

Outside, enjoy a mature and enclosed woodland garden, a paved patio area, a lawn and a driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles.

To top everything off, there are THREE integral garages, with electric up-and-over doors, that can house up to eight vehicles. One of the garages, which can be accessed from the kitchen, has a utility area, with space and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.

Dine in style The stylish dining room is ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Like all rooms in the Nottingham Road house, it is so spacious.

Faultless kitchen The open-plan kitchen cannot be faulted. Appliances, mostly by Neff, include a built-in steam and combination oven, a double oven, a microwave, coffee machine, fridge freezer, dishwasher and warming drawer. A large central island, with quartz work surface over, includes a built-in wine cooler and induction hob.

Breakfast luxury Also off the kitchen is this luxurious breakfast area. Imagine starting the day here with your Shreddies and toast!

Woodland views The kitchen also boasts beautiful views across the woodland grounds of the property. Other features include a Smeg dual fuel range cooker, with stainless steel splashback and chimney hood over, ceiling spotlights and oak flooring.