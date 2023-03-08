News you can trust since 1904
This handsome four-bedroom, detached house on Wood Lane, Hucknall is on the market with estate agents HoldenCopley for a guide price of between £500,000 and £550,000.
What you get for half a million on one of Hucknall's most desirable streets

A handsome property on one of the town’s most desirable streets is a fine example of what you can get for half a million in Hucknall.

By Richard Silverwood
1 hour ago

This four-bedroom, detached house on Wood Lane is perfect for a growing family. Well presented, spacious and occupying a generous-sized plot, it has just hit the market with Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley and carries a guide price of between £500,000 and £550,000.

You can take a look round via our photo gallery below. In brief, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, dual-aspect living room, dining room, fitted kitchen/diner, utility room and WC.

On the ground floor, you will find all four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and also a four-piece family bathroom.

Outside, a wraparound garden includes well-maintained lawns, paved seating areas, two garages and a large driveway providing off-street parking space for up to 20 cars. The south-facing rear garden soaks up hours of sunlight in the summer.

Once you’ve flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

The best place to start our tour of the Wood Lane property is the lovely living room. Attractive features include a feature fireplace with decorative surround, and uPVC sliding patio doors giving access to the back garden.

1. Lovely living room

The living room is as bright as it is comfortable. There are double-glazed windows at the front and side of the house, wall-mounted lighting fixtures, a carpeted floor, TV point and coving to the ceiling.

2. Bright and comfortable

Next stop is the stylish kitchen, which is fitted with a range of base and wall units, rolled-edge worktops and a recessed stainless steel sink and a half with a swan-neck mixer tap. The window overlooks the back garden, and there is plenty of space for a breakfast table.

3. Stylish kitchen

Integrated appliances in the kitchen include a double oven with an electric hob and extractor hood, a fridge and dishwasher. The floor is tiled, and the single uPVC door to the left provides access to a back porch.

4. Integrated double oven

