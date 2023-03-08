What you get for half a million on one of Hucknall's most desirable streets

A handsome property on one of the town’s most desirable streets is a fine example of what you can get for half a million in Hucknall.

This four-bedroom, detached house on Wood Lane is perfect for a growing family. Well presented, spacious and occupying a generous-sized plot, it has just hit the market with Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley and carries a guide price of between £500,000 and £550,000.

You can take a look round via our photo gallery below. In brief, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, dual-aspect living room, dining room, fitted kitchen/diner, utility room and WC.

On the ground floor, you will find all four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and also a four-piece family bathroom.

Outside, a wraparound garden includes well-maintained lawns, paved seating areas, two garages and a large driveway providing off-street parking space for up to 20 cars. The south-facing rear garden soaks up hours of sunlight in the summer.

Once you’ve flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1 . Lovely living room The best place to start our tour of the Wood Lane property is the lovely living room. Attractive features include a feature fireplace with decorative surround, and uPVC sliding patio doors giving access to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Bright and comfortable The living room is as bright as it is comfortable. There are double-glazed windows at the front and side of the house, wall-mounted lighting fixtures, a carpeted floor, TV point and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Stylish kitchen Next stop is the stylish kitchen, which is fitted with a range of base and wall units, rolled-edge worktops and a recessed stainless steel sink and a half with a swan-neck mixer tap. The window overlooks the back garden, and there is plenty of space for a breakfast table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Integrated double oven Integrated appliances in the kitchen include a double oven with an electric hob and extractor hood, a fridge and dishwasher. The floor is tiled, and the single uPVC door to the left provides access to a back porch. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales