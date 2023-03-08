What you get for half a million on one of Hucknall's most desirable streets
A handsome property on one of the town’s most desirable streets is a fine example of what you can get for half a million in Hucknall.
This four-bedroom, detached house on Wood Lane is perfect for a growing family. Well presented, spacious and occupying a generous-sized plot, it has just hit the market with Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley and carries a guide price of between £500,000 and £550,000.
You can take a look round via our photo gallery below. In brief, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, dual-aspect living room, dining room, fitted kitchen/diner, utility room and WC.
On the ground floor, you will find all four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and also a four-piece family bathroom.
Outside, a wraparound garden includes well-maintained lawns, paved seating areas, two garages and a large driveway providing off-street parking space for up to 20 cars. The south-facing rear garden soaks up hours of sunlight in the summer.
Once you’ve flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information.