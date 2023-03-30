In The Saddle with Anita Marsh: 'Appy' days are here to stay with this breed!

I’ve known Sully since he was three months old, when I was regularly visiting him at my breeder’s place. The wonderful Paula Moore from Haverlands Appaloosas is not far away from me, in Yorkshire.

After putting down my deposit I used to visit him and say hello.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I was waiting for him to reach six months old and be weaned, before he came to live with us.

Anita Marsh is 'appy' to be part of the wonderful world of Appaloosas.

When I was visiting, Paula would tell me all about the Society’s breed shows and suggested I should bring him along to show him.

I had enjoyed a bit of showing with my thoroughbred cross 15:1HH horse, April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We had also taken my then six year old daughter and her first pony, Jazz, so I thought why not?

Sully attended a few little local shows - his first as a foal at 11 months old.

We’d put a lot of work into trailer training him and he was happily loading himself as foal. His first big show was the British Appaloosa Society breed show after just turning one year old.

It was absolutely fantastic and Sully went on to bag a lot of rosettes. We’ve since shown him at county level and also at many more of the breed shows over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The thing which has surprised me the most is the friendliness of the breed shows.

Appaloosa owners are besotted with the breed and we were treated like family, the moment we arrived.

I’ve never experienced anything else like it and I’ve made some wonderful friends over the years.

One of my friends is a fantastic Geordie called Heather Wyn Robinson. I met her and the ‘Geordie gang’ at the first show we did and they are a great bunch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elmo (Cachriph Narimanov) is Heather’s Appaloosa who she bought as an 18 month old youngster. I’d seen Elmo on the breed Facebook page and it was great to finally see him in person at the shows.

Heather had shared her story of Elmo and he had captured the hearts of the British Appaloosa Society.

Heather immediately knew something with Elmo when she went to bring him in and found him dragging his leg.

She called her emergency vet, who initially treated him for an abscess. A week later, with still no improvement, a different vet returned from the same practice to check Elmo out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This time Heather was told it was something to do with his elbow and shoulder, so he needed to be on box rest for a week. He was prescribed an anti inflammatory and painkiller, known as Bute, and told things should improve.

Things didn’t improve though and after a third visit from the practice and x-rays; Elmo was referred to a neurologist.

Elmo stayed for five days at the horse hospital for investigative work. After the five days, she was told they didn’t know the cause of the problem but he would be unable to be turned out with other horses or ridden.

She was offered to euthanise him where they could do a post mortem to find out the cause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heather wasn’t about to do that and decided as long as he was pain free he could live out his days in the field, enjoying life.

Heather kept in touch with her own vet practice and he had regular six monthly check ups with them and a horse physio to monitor his progress.

Elmo was coping well and his ‘unusual’ gait did improve.

By now Elmo was a rising four year old. Under her vet’s guidance they were happy he wasn’t in pain and could be backed slowly and cautiously.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She had a saddle fitted for Elmo and later that summer she rode him in walk for the very first time.

It was an extremely emotional moment, not only for her and her horse but also for the people who had grown to love Elmo in our society.

I remember Heather sharing this moment in a photo on social media and feeling so joyous that they’d overcome the odds together.

I’ve followed their progress whilst he’s learned to hack out, and when he went to the Society breed show under saddle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his first ridden class he came second place, with a euphoric Heather grinning from ear to ear.

I’ve met Elmo in person and planted a kiss on his muzzle, and he is exactly as Heather describes - sensitive, affectionate, cheeky and a real head turner.

Their bond is wonderful to see. All I can say is well done Heather on never giving up on your amazing horse and I look forward to seeing your story unfold this coming season.

As for the breed society. I’d happily recommend it to everyone as the British Appaloosa Society is truly the best in the UK as far as I’m concerned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Come along to our breed shows this year and watch or if your horse is registered with the society come and meet us all and show your Appy.