Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As equestrians, we are all spoldging about in super wet paddocks donning wellies and wishing for spring.

I don’t think I’ve known such a wet winter, then it seems to just dry out and we have named storms coming along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s crazy on horse’s feet-standing in wet fields and causing all sorts of issues if we are not careful.

Equestrian Anita Marsh is looking forward to the onset of spring after the wet, wild and windy weather of winter.

We stable ours at night and it gives them a little bit of dry ground in which they can rest and get out of the bulk of the winter weather. Dry out, get warm - that kind of thing.

However, on the flip side we’ve lots of mucking out to do the following day. It’s always busy with horses.

In the recent minus temperatures and frost I couldn’t even kick my foot through the outside water troughs. It had to be broken with a hammer. I tried the trick of boiling the water but it literally just sat on top of the ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, then there’s all the haylage net stuffing. I can’t just throw hay on the floor as they drag it everywhere and roll it in the shavings so it’s inedible and hard to muck out.

So I have loads of nets I have to fill up and you can bet your bottom dollar that when they need refilling it’s absolutely hammering it down outside.

I do feel like I’m outdoors for hours looking after the three of them. I always wear decent insulated wellies and proper breathable outdoor clothing, plus winter gloves for yard duties.

I couldn’t survive if not as I’m an unbearably cold person at the best of times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it’s not a fashion parade. This is not a time to think about how cool you look, particularly as I have to wear a big face mask for my allergies when stuffing hay nets.

It’s times like these I often ask myself why I couldn’t be into shoes and handbags, but although this is a very expensive hobby it’s also a great way to keep fit and release those endorphins.

Although I may need reminding of that positive point when I’m fighting through the strong winds. It also is a lovely way to spend time with my teenage daughter, out riding in our arena or hacking out together. I’m just not allowed to talk to her when we pass dog walkers. Apparently I’m embarrassing.

But, boy oh boy, please let’s have some dry weather and less of these storms. I can see the dark evenings stretching out a little bit, and it won’t be long before the clocks change and we see a difference in the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are lucky that we keep our horses at home, so we have power and lighting but lots of friends are trying to work around the dark at the moment with theirs. It’s really quite a test of how obsessed we are with our equines.