The world’s largest garden wildlife survey returns this month, with hundreds of thousands of people watching and counting the UK’s garden birds over the last weekend in January for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

More than half a million people took part in 2023, counting more than nine million birds.

In Nottinghamshire, almost 9,000 people took part, with the house sparrow taking the top spot as the most commonly seen bird, followed by blackbird and wood pigeon.

This year’s event takes place on January 26, 27 and 28 and people in Nottinghamshire are asked to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

The house sparrow was the most spotted bird in last year's Big Garden Birdwatch. Photo: Ray Kennedy (rspb-images.com)

This year’s event marks 45 years since the first Big Garden Birdwatch.

Starting in 1979, it has since become a much-loved annual citizen science event, that gives the RSPB a valuable snapshot of how garden birds are doing in the UK.

Over that time, 185 million birds have been counted and nearly 11.5 million hours spent watching and counting garden birds.

Beccy Speight, RSPB chief executive, said: “By taking part in the Birdwatch you are joining hundreds of thousands of people from across the UK, united in a love of nature, to play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

"Big Garden Birdwatch demonstrates the power that people have when they come together for nature.

“Join us for Big Garden Birdwatch 2024 and together let’s take action to help birds and other wildlife thrive for generations to come.”

Across the UK, house sparrows celebrated their 20th year as the number one bird spotted in gardens in 2023.

While nearly 1.5 million were spotted across the January weekend, these birds have sadly suffered severe declines.

In fact, the number of house sparrows spotted in gardens has dropped by nearly 60 per cent since the Big Garden Birdwatch began.

Over its four decades, Big Garden Birdwatch has highlighted the winners and losers in the garden bird world.

The long-tailed tit rose five positions in the rankings last year, with numbers 39 per cent higher than in 2022.

But greenfinches and chaffinches have been badly affected by a disease known as trichomonosis.

As a result, the UK chaffinch population has declined by 37 per cent over the last decade, while greenfinches have declined by 62 per cent over the same time frame.

Beccy added: “The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives.

"By taking part in the Birdwatch, you and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing. With birds and other wildlife now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters.”

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, sign up at rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

Then simply watch the birds for one hour at some point on January 26, 27 or 28.