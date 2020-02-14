Revamped play areas ready to open at Hucknall parks today

Today (Friday) is a red-letter day for popular parks in Hucknall because two revamped play areas are to open.

More than half a million pounds has been spent to transform the play area for toddlers at Titchfield Park.

And a further £66,000 has been pumped into the installation of new play equipment at Nabbs Lane.

Now, the work has been completed, and Ashfield District Council is unveiling the improvements to the public this afternoon.

Coun David Shaw, who represents the Hucknall North ward, said: “The Titchfield Park scheme is is the biggest investment the council has ever made into a park, so it is fantastic to see that the work has come along nicely.

“It will be wonderful asset to the residents of Hucknall, and I’m sure the new facilities will prove popular.

“It’s apt that the new facilities are opening on Valentine’s Day because we love our parks!

“Following £1.5 million of improvements to parks in 2019, the council is continuing to invest across the district to create excellent outdoor spaces.”

The new play equipment for toddlers at Titchfield Park has been moved to the existing play area by the cafe, while the junior and youth equipment is to be put next to the skate park.

The area by the skate park is currently too wet to be completed, so it will remain fenced off for about a fortnight.

As part of the whole project, the Environment Agency and Nottinghamshire County Council have helped to fund work on the Titchfield Park brook to reduce pressure on the River Leen and to prevent waterlogging, which has plagued the area in recent years.

The council is also working with the Friends of Titchfield Park group to seek external grant funding for an all-new feature play area in a currently under-used section of the park.

The latest improvements, opening today, have largely been welcomed by park users and parents.

However, some fear the play areas will become the target for vandals and feel that security needs to be stepped up on the park.

Others have complained that the new layout will pose problems for families and also mourners at the nearby Hucknall Cemetery,

Resident Sarah Seaton said: “This is ridiculous planning. Parents cannot be at two sites at once with children of different age ranges.

“Children who are nervous or who have special needs may also find it overwhelming or intimidating being adjacent to the skate park. Was there a public consultation on this scheme?”

Another mum, Sarah O’Reilly, said: “The junior and youth equipment will be put next to the cemetery, where people are having funerals and paying respects to their loved ones.

“That is not very well thought out. It’s a shame to ruin such a lovely park.”

An award-winning Green Flag park, Titchfield Park covers about 24 acres and dates back to 1914 when the Duke of Portland gave the land to the town in honour of his son’s 21st birthday.

Managed and maintained by Ashfield Council, it boasts a range of sports and recreational facilities, as well as historic buildings and monuments.