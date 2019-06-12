Sherwood Pines is an outdoor experience on our doorstep that is perfect for the family

Whether you are a cyclist, climber, or rambler, or just looking for an outdoor family experience this summer, Sherwood Pines could be the place for you.

Incorporating cycle paths, open spaces, walking tours, Segway trips and the famous Go-Ape climbing experience, there is plenty for the family to stick their teeth into in the site at the heart of the world-famous Sherwood Forest, near Kings Clipstone

With more than one million trees and five sq miles of woodland, there is a 16-mile cycling route around the forest that is perfect for explorers.

Visitors can either bring their own bike or hire one from the Forestry England centre and explore one of the three paths, or even explore them on foot.

There are also walking tours around the forest and the opportunity to jump on a Segway and ride along the bumpy paths.

The central hub also features a cafe, a children’s play area and orienteering experiences, including challenges and games for the whole family. Parking is on site, priced £2 for an hour or £6 all day.

Sherwood Pines.

FORESTRY ENGLAND’S WOODLAND EXPERIENCE

The Forestry England attractions in Sherwood Pines mainly focus on encouraging visitors to experience the woodland.

Guests can hire bikes from £9.50 an hour for adults and £8 an hour for children, with prices decreasing per hour depending on the planned length of your stay.

Staff at Forestry England describe the forest as the East Midland’s “forest playground”, with visitor service officers Oliver Fleet and Lacey Spencer encouraging everyone to give them a try.

Rodell Buxton-Maung, Chris Wallace, Lewis Kirkby, James Allan and Chris Bills, Go-Ape instructors.

Oliver says: “From what we provide, the best attractions are the play areas and the small recreational bases in the forest.

“There are a lot of bike trails, walking trails and the Gruffalo experience, which gives an introduction into orienteering.

“One trail is a family one and another orienteering trail takes you right around the forest.

“We’ve got three cycle trails, including a green one, which is a family trail, a blue one which is a bit more intermediate and a red one, which is the most difficult and the one most of our visitors come for.

Oliver Fleet and Lacey Spencer, Forestry England visitor service officers at Sherwood Pines.

“There’s so much on offer and I think the great thing is families can come here, not take part in any of the attractions, but still sit down in the open spaces, bring a picnic and enjoy some beautiful weather.”

GO-APE WILL ‘PUSH YOU TO YOUR LIMITS’

Sherwood Pines also features a unique experience which is perfect for both children and adults – Go-Ape.

The Go-Ape facilities include tree-top climbing activities in the tall pine trees, its new ‘nets kingdom’ and Segway trips around the forest.

Hour-long Segway trips cost £35, while the tree-top challenges are £33 for adults and £25 for under-16s, while the nets kingdom is priced £15 for children aged six-18 and £10 for adults.

Chris Bills, a Go-Ape instructor, says the challenges are the perfect way to “push you to your limits”.

He said: “The big challenge course is aimed at people aged 10-plus, and the smaller course is aimed at people who are either a bit younger, or who are afraid of heights.

“We have a variety of trails for the segways – we start off steady before taking people on more bumpy trails as the hour goes on. It’s a really fun experience.

“A nice morning out in the trees is really fun.

“We’ve got a really good variety of things on offer, whether it’s their first time in the trees or whether you are a seasoned climber, it’s the perfect way to challenge yourself.

“Why would you not want to come and play in the forest?”