Nottingham’s Victoria Centre has revealed its extended opening times in the run up to and over the busy festive period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Wednesday 20 December – Saturday 23 December, visitors will be able to enjoy shopping at the centre from 9am – 8pm.

Opening times for the rest of the festive period are*:

Christmas Eve: 11am – 5pm

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am – 5pm

Wednesday 27 December: 6am – 7pm

Thursday 28 December: 9am – 6pm

Friday 29 December: 9am – 6pm

Saturday 30 December: 9am – 7pm

New Year’s Eve: 11am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: 11am – 5pm

Tuesday 2 December: 9am – 6pm

*Individual store opening times may vary and shoppers are advised to check on each retailer’s own websites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the festive season, Nigel Wheatley, centre director at Victoria Centre, said:

“Despite the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, we’re still seeing plenty of eager shoppers flooding through the doors on the hunt for gifts for their loved ones. We know that Christmas is often the season of giving, but despite the challenges many are facing this year, we’re excited to see that shoppers of Nottingham are in the festive spirit, more so than ever.

“Beyond our range of shops, we offer plenty of opportunities for shoppers to enjoy a whole day out at the centre – from sampling treats from one of our many food and drink retailers, to travelling to a wintery landscape at our free Nordic Brights immersive sensory experience.

“The experience officially opens from 18 December through to 2 January, where shoppers can soak up the festive atmosphere thanks to a colourful projection of lights, in an alpine forest. Visitors will get the chance to take part in crafts, huddle around a crackling faux log fire and capture the moment with themed photography opportunities. So why not drop by the centre for your festive fix, and make a day of it with us?”