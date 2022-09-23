Enjoy a fantastic Haven holiday packed with fun and smiles at Primrose Valley in Yorkshire

The indoor pool at Haven's Primrose Valley park. Photo: Haven

Everyone is looking for something different from their getaway and that’s where a Haven holiday park comes into its own for a brilliant, yet affordable, staycation in the UK, writes Martin Hutton.

And among the jewels in the crown of its network of sites around the country is the Primrose Valley location right on the awe-inspiring Yorkshire coastline.

Situated just south of Filey, the park has evolved over the years to become one of Haven’s most popular.

With so much on site you can shape your holiday your way.

Amazing facilities from restaurants, two terrific pools and splash zoneS, to footgolf and an arcade perfect for young and old, there is no need to even leave the park if you so desire.

For those who like to explore, the seaside resorts of Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby are within a relative stone’s throw.

And for those with more of a city leaning, York is also on the doorstop.

Caravan holidays have evolved in the hands of Haven. Photo: Haven

But back to Primrose Valley itself – a sprawling site of tip-top caravans that still manages to retain a personal touch, mainly thanks to the helpful and ever-smiling staff.

At the very heart of the location is a huge entertainment centre where you will find access to the indoor pool, complete with splash zone for children and multi-lane water slide, and the outdoor pool.

Also housed within the complex is the park’s arcade arts and craft centre where you can paint your own pottery, as well as Cook’s fish and chips, Burger King and Papa John’s pizza.

But that’s not all, also within the hub is the park’s Showbar where much of the on-site entertainment, for all ages, is staged on a daily basis.

This includes appearances by the Seaside Squad characters for holidaymakers at the younger end of the spectrum. A second entertainment venue is also on offer.

Food and drink can be found at the Mash and Barrel bar and restaurant, with a full range of tasty favourites.

Across the park is the new Lakeside area, which gives additional options to tickle the taste buds, including stonebaked pizzas.

Alongside this is a second swimming pool where activities including kayaking take place, a footgolf course, climbing wall and even a high-ropes challenge for those not too perturbed by heights.

If you’re blessed with good weather, you will want to sit outside the Lakeside, overlooking the water with something cold in hand, watching the world go by.

What’s more, you can do this while younger members of your tribe enjoy attractions nearby, including open-air movies and a fairground.

Other options range from children’s play areas to an outdoor sweet-treats stand for those wanting a sugar rush, boat rides on the lake, fishing and go-karting, you really are spoilt for choice.

As if that wasn’t enough, the beach is just a five-minute walk away along a tree-lined path, giving the chance to paddle and build sandcastles to your heart’s content.

And all of this while living in a home from home in a quality caravan of your choice with options to meet all budgets.

The ‘vans’ - so long the staple of a good British seaside hol - range from the basic saver, right the way up to the Signature collection. There is even the chance to bring your four-legged friend with dog-friendly options.

For more about Primrose Valley, and to check prices and availability, visit Haven website at https://www.haven.com/ or, for those who would like to speak to someone, call 0333 2025050.

September breaks are available, starting at £129.