Summer months means an uptake in hair removal for us de-fuzzers, but we want to do it right and be hairless for longer, which is why we have asked Hair Removal Expert for Smooth Appeal, Hilary Hepburn to answer the current trending UK Google hair removal searches…

Waxing Aftercare

For at least 24 hours after you want to avoid things that will irritate your already post-wax sensitive skin. This includes:

tight clothing, opt for loose clothing to avoid friction;

hot baths and showers, use cool to lukewarm water only as hot water expands hair follicles which can be irritating;

swimming in chlorinated pools;

saunas or exercise that will make you break a sweat;

fragranced deodorants, body sprays, perfumes, body lotions.

You also want to keep the area clean and apply an after wax soother such as Smooth Appeal After Wax Gel which includes Aloe Vera to soothe and moisturise the area.”

Different types of bikini wax

There are four standard bikini wax styles:

Standard bikini wax – a perfectly shaped upside-down triangle of hair is left, with no hair escaping the knicker line at the top of the thigh;

High or extended bikini wax – similar to the standard bikini wax, the high or extended bikini wax removes more hair to leave a smaller and more defined triangle;

Brazilian wax – sometimes nicknamed ‘the landing strip’, it removes all of the pubic hair but leaves a small neat strip at the front. This waxing involves removing the pubic hair between the legs and through into the buttocks area;

Hollywood Wax – complete removal of all of the pubic hair, from the front, between the legs, and between the buttocks.

The aftercare for a bikini wax is incredibly important due to how sensitive the area is. Ensure you keep the area cool and use an after wax soother such as Smooth Appeal After Wax Gel which includes Aloe Vera to soothe and moisturise the area, as waxing can strip the area of its natural oils.”

How long does leg waxing last?