Photos: Seven popular places to stay for a 'romantic' weekend away in Nottinghamshire

1. Forest Holidays at Sherwood Pines
Forest Holidays at Sherwood Pines are a series of cabins immersed in Robin Hood history and surrounded by statuesque pine trees, in the heart of Sherwood Forest. This is the perfect romantic getaway for a long weekend with your other half. See www.forestholidays.co.uk/locations/nottinghamshire/sherwood-forest/ for more details. Photo: Forest Holidays at Sherwood Pines
2. Ye Olde Bell Hotel
This is a hotel, spa and restaurant in Retford. A perfect place for a weekend stay with many countryside walks in the area. Located at Barnby Moor, East Retford. See www.facebook.com/YeOldeBell for more information. Photo: Ye Olde Bell Hotel
3. Eastwood Hall
Eastwood Hall is a leading conference venue and hotel on Mansfield Road, Eastwood. The venue is perfect for all-day events or guests who are taking a break in the local area, as it is easily accessible and only a short drive from Nottingham. Eastwood Hall hotel has 152 bedrooms, fresh dining options and a leisure club where you can unwind after a long day. See www.eastwood-hall.co.uk for more details. Photo: Eastwood Hall Facebook
4. Southwell Retreat Glamping pods
Why not try out a romantic weekend away, glamping in the countryside? This site - located in Southwell - has luxury glamping pods for guests with each pod having a kitchenette area and private bathroom facilities. If you fancy something a little different, see www.facebook.com/southwellretreat.co.uk Photo: Southwell Retreat Glamping pods facebook