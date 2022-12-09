LNER Azuma train

The Easter period always proves very popular, with people looking to either explore the many destinations along the 956-mile LNER route or make memories by meeting up with family or friends.

Tickets for LNER services between 6 to 10 April 2023, Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday, are available now. Also tickets for weekday services are available up to and including Friday April 14, 2023. Customers can sign up to LNER’s ticket alerts on the LNER website to be kept up to date as tickets are released.

Advertisement

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We know how much people look forward to Spring and, for many, Easter is the first opportunity for people to get together or enjoy an Easter escape. The LNER route serves many fantastic destinations between Scotland, North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London.

"Our Easter tickets are on sale now to help people plan ahead and we look forward to welcoming customers onboard to enjoy the LNER experience.

“The best value fares are available when booked direct on the LNER website or app.

“There is no booking fee and customers can receive live journey alerts, select their preferred seat as well as receive £5 credit when they sign up for LNER’s loyalty programme, LNER Perks with a further two per cent on all future purchases.

Advertisement

"Customers are encouraged to make a seat reservation as services are expected to be popular. Further information can be found by visiting lner.co.uk website.”

David Horne further points out that London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is on a mission to transform rail travel for the customers and communities it serves. Its new modern Azuma fleet of trains will continue the LNER tradition of setting new, higher standards in comfort, reliability and customer experience.

Advertisement