This week’s fascinating pictures of Hucknall’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. Check back next week for more great shots.





2007: Peter Cable is pictured above having fun on a bungee trampoline at the Morgreen Show. Have you been to this show? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Liz Duncanson reads to Chloe Booth at Hucknall Library as part of their summer reading events. Do you have a favourite book? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Sasha Ford is loving the painting at the Saplings Summer Play Scheme fun day at St Peter and St Pauls Church, Hucknall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Pupils from Henry Mellish School in Bulwell start their sponsored walk dressed as faires to help raise money for the Madeleine McCann Trust. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more