2007: Aimee Johnson and Ben Johnson are wowed by Barry Kays magic at Hucknall Library. Can you do a magic trick?

This week’s fascinating pictures of Hucknall’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Hucknall.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@hucknall-dispatch.co.uk. Check back next week for more great shots.

2007: Peter Cable is pictured above having fun on a bungee trampoline at the Morgreen Show. Have you been to this show?
2007: Liz Duncanson reads to Chloe Booth at Hucknall Library as part of their summer reading events. Do you have a favourite book?
2007: Sasha Ford is loving the painting at the Saplings Summer Play Scheme fun day at St Peter and St Pauls Church, Hucknall.
2007: Pupils from Henry Mellish School in Bulwell start their sponsored walk dressed as faires to help raise money for the Madeleine McCann Trust.
