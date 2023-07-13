Bulwell house fire that injured three children was caused by exploding battery

Crews from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a house fire on Longford Crescent, Bulwell, on Monday, July 10, at 5.45pm.

Fire crews from Stockhill, Arnold and Hucknall attended the incident.

Three children were rescued from the house by a neighbour, one suffering severe burns.

A house fire in Bulwell that injured three children was caused by this battery exploding. Photo: NFRS

They were taken to hospital by ambulance.

NFRS said the fire was caused by a fault in a large lithium-ion battery, which exploded causing serious burns to one of the children.

Beth Hayman, fire investigation officer, said: “We would like to wish a speedy recovery to those injured and affected in the incident earlier this week.

“Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everyday technology and household items such as laptops, mobile phones, e-cigarettes, e-scooters and DIY tools.

“If not handled and cared for correctly, can become extremely dangerous and behave in a volatile manner causing catastrophic damage and injuries.”

NFRS has now issued the following advice:

Do not charge batteries overnight;

Do not charge items near escape routes;

Always use the charger provided by the manufacturer – if there are any signs of wear or damage, replace the charger with an official product from a reputable supplier;

Do not leave items continuously on charge;

Do not cover the battery with anything while it is charging;

Do not charge or handle damaged batteries;

Do not attempt to tamper or fix lithium-ion batteries;

Dispose of old or damaged lithium-ion batteries at your nearest battery recycling bank.