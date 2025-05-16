Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd | No Credit

A boutique investment business has issued a public clarification after its name became confused with a similarly-named company.

Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd, a London-based boutique consultancy specialising in helping companies with investor introductions across private equity, venture capital, and real estate, has clarified that it has no affiliation with Black Capital Partners.

The announcement follows ongoing market enquiries and online search activity, confusing the two entities.

Executives noticed that recent online searches for terms such as "Black Castle Capital Reviews" have inadvertently associated Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd with unrelated content pertaining to Black Capital Partners.

These are entirely separate businesses with no shared ownership, leadership, or operational overlap.

They have different branding and business objectives.

The clarification aims to support market transparency, ensure accurate information for investors and partners, and reaffirm the distinct position of Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd in the consultancy space.

Richard Diaz, CEO at Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd, said: "We regret the confusion caused by this naming similarity and urge clients, partners and the public to verify information directly through our official channels.

“We welcome due diligence and our track record speaks for itself."

Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd has highlighted four reasons why the distinction matters:

Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd operates independently from Black Capital Partners and any similarly named entities.

Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd is registered with Companies House Number 10635644 under UK law.

Clear distinction between entities helps avoid unnecessary confusion among investors and partners.

Avoiding confusion helps uphold brand integrity and informed decision-making.

Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd is a boutique consultancy company based in London.

The company was founded in 2017 by CEO and Founder, Richard Diaz, to provide bespoke solutions for entrepreneurs, growth-stage companies and institutional investors working alongside venture capital, private equity and strategic capital.

The company partners with visionary founders and disruptive businesses to unlock long-term value.

With a lean, hands-on approach, Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd distinguishes itself through sector-agnostic expertise, targeting high-potential opportunities in technology, real estate and emerging markets.

The team offer not just help in securing capital through its introductory services but strategic guidance, network access and operational support.

Headquartered in London, Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd prides itself on flexibility, discretion and alignment of interests with its partners, high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

The company's ethos revolves around building relationships, ensuring each engagement is tailored to the unique ambitions of its partners.

For Accurate Information:

Address: Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd, 48 Charles Street, Mayfair, London, W1J 5EN

Company House registration no: 10635644

