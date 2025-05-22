Trading 212 becomes UK’s fastest-growing savings and investment platform

The fintech company has secured over £25 billion in client assets under administration | No Credit

Trading 212 has officially become the UK’s fastest-growing savings and investment platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a significant milestone, the fintech company has secured over £25 billion in client assets under administration and a thriving community of 4.5 million clients globally.

By pioneering zero-commission and fractional share investing across the UK and Europe, Trading 212 has transformed access to the financial markets.

Millions of people have been empowered to invest without facing the high fees that have historically been a barrier to entry.

Further fueling this growth is the platform’s high-interest Cash ISA, which enables savers to maximise earnings on their savings through a tax-efficient and competitive rate.

In addition to investment and savings products, Trading 212 recently launched the Trading 212 Card, currently offering 1% cashback on all purchases and zero foreign exchange (FX) fees

It makes it a powerful and cost-effective tool for everyday spending at home and abroad.

“Our mission has always been to unlock wealth building for everyone,” said Ivan Ashminov, co-founder and chairman of the board of Trading 212.

“Reaching this scale is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and to the value we bring through innovation, accessibility, and transparency.”

With continued momentum, Trading 212 remains committed to reshaping the future of personal finance by breaking down barriers and delivering market-leading tools for everyday investors or savers.

About Trading 212

Trading 212 is a fintech company on a mission to unlock wealth-building for everyone.

Known for disrupting the industry with zero-commission investing, intuitive technology, and innovative financial products, the platform offers stocks, ETFs, savings accounts, and debit cards to millions of clients across the UK and Europe.

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.