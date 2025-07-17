UK diagnostics firm appoints new CEO to lead push against superbugs

The appointment comes as Vivid Dx aims to detect pathogens and bacteria causing the disease in just 30 minutes | Shutterstock

A British diagnostic company is excited to announce a new CEO this week - as it ramps up efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance and improve rapid pathogen detection.

Vivid Dx, a key a player in transforming pathogen detection and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) testing, has appointed John Sperzel as Chief Executive Officer and member of Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Sperzel has over three decades of executive leadership in the diagnostics sector.

He has previously served as chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems Chembio Diagnostics, Accriva Diagnostics (Werfen), and in leadership roles at Bayer Diagnostics at the start of his career.

The appointment comes as Vivid Dx works to develop a next-gen platform that can identify infection-causing bacteria in just 30 minutes, and determine the most effective antibiotics within three hours - all from a single blood sample.

The aim is to replace traditional blood cultures, which take up to two days and risk delaying treatment as infections progress.

This new system combines advanced cell-sorting, laser-based analysis, artificial intelligence, and a growing database of known infection signatures.

Backed by Oxford Science Enterprises and other major investors, the company hopes to dramatically cut the time doctors need to diagnose and treat life-threatening conditions like sepsis.

Sperzel said: “Vivid Dx is positioned to transform the microbiology workflow.

“Our culture-free approach will enable faster clinical decision-making, better patient outcomes, and reduced costs across the healthcare system.

“For me, this work is also personal – it’s about saving lives.”

Sepsis and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) cause millions of deaths each year and cost healthcare systems billions.

Sepsis alone kills 11 million people a year - more people than all cancers combined - and contributes to over £44.8 billion ($60 billion) in annual costs in the U.S.

AMR contributes to over 6 million deaths annually, with a projected £747 billion ($1 trillion) in additional healthcare costs by 2050.

Delays in treatment can increase the risk of death by up to 8 per cent every hour.

Timothy I. Still, Chairman of the Vivid Dx Board of Directors, said: “Having John join Vivid Dx at this pivotal stage is transformative,”

“His depth of diagnostics experience, strategic vision, and personal understanding of the urgency in sepsis care make him the ideal leader to guide us toward clinical validation, regulatory approval, and commercial success.”

More information is available at vivid-dx.com .

