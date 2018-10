Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing 24-year-old who was last seen in Hucknall.

Ryan Warner went missing at 6am on Monday, October 1.

He is believed to be on foot and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket, black shorts and Nike trainers and possibly carrying a drawstring bag.

Anyone who has seen Ryan, or has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 745 of 1 October 2018.