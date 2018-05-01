Are you a secret millionaire? 131 unclaimed Nottinghamshire estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 131 unclaimed estates with links to Nottinghamshire that could be worth a lot of money.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.

This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions.

However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts.

But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 131 people with unclaimed assets with links to Nottinghamshire.

The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate.

- husband, wife or civil partner

- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father

- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

- half brothers or sisters or their children

- grandparents

- uncles and aunts or their children

- half uncles and aunts or their children

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc. .

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to Nottinghamshire.

If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

Vasyl Asafat - 18/06/23

Kathleen Ashley - 03/11/28

Ivan Bak - 03/03/23

Harry Barker - 14/09/28

Harry Bedford - 04/12/07

Jill Patricia Benner - 20/03/58

Clive Richard Charles Boyd - 11/09/33

Harold Bradley - 29/12/19

Frederick Clifford Brailsford - 10/01/25

Shirley Grace Brown - 17/05/35

Amy Burton -

Richard Arthur Buxton - 18/08/22

Patrick Canny - 29/09/18

Chun Castledine - 13/08/29

Gay Charlton - 28/04/41

Florence Clayton - 02/10/04

Michael Conroy - 13/02/28

Frank Thomas Cooper - 11/08/13

Ronald Cooper - 02/06/29

Edward Cope - 17/06/22

Olive Culley - 17/03/18

Arthur Cunningham - 19/01/20

Gertrud Marta Czolij - 27/02/24

Peter Dalton - 02/11/33

Peter Darling - 29/12/39

Florence Devonshire - 23/07/10

Joan Elizabeth Dewey - 07/01/29

Steve Diklic - 08/10/33

James Dolaghan - 10/04/12

Clara Duff - 25/01/19

Kazimierz Dutczak - 18/06/17

Paul Erumuse - 21/03/56

Ursula Evans - 26/04/36

Thomas Fenwick - 03/07/13

Andrew Flint - 20/11/62

Fitzroy Andrew Clauzel Frederick - 30/11/22

Brenda Gagg - 13/12/19

Dianne Gerrard - 25/02/68

Elizabeth Gilmour - 07/06/24

Patrick Griffin - 18/04/22

Istvan Gyongyosi - 27/06/31

Joy Patricia Hardy - 09/07/41

Arthur Hayes - 16/11/18

James Henry - 23/04/23

Olive Hicking - 04/12/09

Joan Hooper - 06/05/23

Gertrude Ellen Hughes - 15/06/18

Mary Hughes - 19/03/01

Jean Margaret Ingleby - 02/12/25

Jean Jackson - 03/12/24

Susanne Freda Jackson - 23/09/13

Kazimierz Jedrzejewski - 04/02/24

David Steven Jenkins -

Kathleen Johnson -

Louisa Johnson - 14/11/14

Mychajlo Kaleniuk - 10/12/24

John Kelly - 19/12/27

Leslie Kenyon - 02/05/17

David William King - 25/02/44

Victor Krokosz -

Marion Kropidlowski - 07/01/19

Jurij Kuczar - 09/12/12

Emma May Leach - 10/05/20

Daisy May Litchfield - 15/05/05

Cyril Ernest Lunn - 30/11/42

Liselotte Mackay - 09/05/20

Berris Broderick Mair - 13/01/10

Stanislawa Majewska - 08/05/11

Hilda Mary Maltby - 11/01/96

Benjamin Roy Mantle - 05/07/16

Timothy Patrick Marshall - 05/02/54

John Martin - 02/02/40

Thomas Matthews - 21/09/41

Eric George McEachron - 18/05/20

Alexander McGhee - 25/03/39

Robert McKeown - 23/07/41

Peggy Eileen Meaden - 09/03/19

Martin Meehan - 26/09/33

John Minta - 27/11/66

Clarence Valdemar Myles -

Leon Naumowicz - 01/09/26

Lewis Nelson -

Derek Wilson Noble - 26/08/31

Trevor Andrew Nolan - 04/05/50

Marion Nowak - 03/05/23

John Nurse - 03/07/23

James Park - 14/05/12

Antony George Parr - 24/09/16

Karl Heindrick Werna Peters -

Ronald Powell - 31/12/13

Maria Proskurnia - 01/04/21

James Patrick Reynolds - 01/06/37

Bettina Mary Rhodes - 05/03/25

Jessie Robinson - 09/03/11

Sarah Blanche Roy - 29/08/36

Frederick William Sargent - 19/11/32

Joyce Shelton - 31/01/16

Andrejs Siekstins - 18/05/22

Thomas Smart -

Colin Ernest Smith - 21/07/43

Douglas Smith - 21/02/19

Stephen James Stewart - 24/10/31

Michael Joseph Smyth - 17/04/21

Philip Snowden - 25/11/47

Evelyn Mary Spray - 25/12/09

Doreen Stafford - 03/10/23

Jonas Stasiulis - 07/10/17

Kazimierz Stec - 14/12/21

Charles Thomas - 09/09/20

Anneliese Tranter -

Rose Turner - 01/06/24

Doris Twigg - 16/07/01

Wasyl Umajlo - 23/04/11

Anthony Vaughan - 09/11/37

George Denham Walker - 31/08/02

Dale George Waller - 27/10/31

Eileen Mary Ward - 11/12/12

Veronica Watson - 04/06/16

Agnes Mary Wheelan -

Ann Mary Whitlam - 10/09/45

Geoffrey Whittaker - 01/10/24

Alan Wilkinson - 27/03/47

Harry Brian Williamson - 24/02/31

Masielyn Lavina Windle - 24/08/20

Elsie Annie Winrow - 17/12/09

Antoni Wlassak - 10/11/17

Archibald Wong -

Mary Woodward - 04/01/17

Herbert Fallows Worsnop - 12/07/23

Norah Mabel Wright - 29/10/12

Ludwig Zolna - 20/08/21