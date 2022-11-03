Author in appeal for information on Hucknall footballer

Watnall Road, former home of Hucknall Town.

Phil Dennett is seeking information on Jack Hall, who was born John Henry Hall in Hucknall Torkard on July 3, 1883.

He played for Hucknall Boys Club and Newark FC in the Midland League, before going on to play for Stoke, from 1904-6, Brighton, from 1906-08 and Middlesbrough in 1908.

Mr Dennett said he then played for Leicester Fosse and finally Birmingham, from 1910-16, when injury ended his professional career, before a spell at Hucknall Town.

The author said he became landlord of Small Heath Tavern, near St Andrews.

Mr Dennett said: “I am especially interested if he married and had children. It is possible his date of birth might have been 1880 or 1881.