Awards celebrate sport, health and community involvement in Ashfield

The Chad has teamed up with Ashfield Council to launch a series of awards, which will celebrate health, sport and community involvement.

Headline sponsor Ashfield District Council is working with the paper in hosting the 2019 Ashfield Community Awards.

We're launching the Ashfield Community Awards 2019

Councillor Jason Zadrodzny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said: “We are proud to present to you the Ashfield Community Awards

“These awards will celebrate health, sport and community involvement.

“Ashfield District Council are pleased to be working with the Chad in hosting the 2019 Ashfield Community Awards.

“This is a great opportunity to recognise the achievements of Ashfield’s talented residents and those who do a fantastic job to improve the health, wellbeing and environment within our local communities.”

The awards celebrate achievements over the period of January 1 to December 31, 2018.

Winning an Ashfield Community Award will offer deserved recognition of achievements - whilst encouraging others to get healthy and active, by sharing stories of success.

The shortlisted nominees will be invited to an awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 3, held at Ashfield School, our event partner.

Headteacher John Maher said: “ As headteacher of Ashfield School, I am delighted that we are able to both host and sponsor this year’s Ashfield Community Awards.

“We are delighted to welcome former student and award presenter Ollie Hynd, along with nominees and fellow sponsors, to this event. Ashfield School is proud to represent the community and district of Ashfield, and to commend those people within our community who work so hard to make a positive difference to the lives of others.

“The Ashfield Community Awards are the ideal opportunity to formally recognise their achievements and I look forward to a memorable and inspirational evening.”

To view the full list of categories and enter the awards, simply visit the awards website www.ashfieldcommunityawards.co.uk

Deadline for your entries is Sunday 3 rd March 2019