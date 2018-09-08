Bassetlaw welcomes the Tour of Britain

The rain didn't stop people lining the street to welcome this year's Tour of Britain

The international cycling competition has returned to the county for the third time in four years.

The Nottinghamshire stage of the Tour of Britain started at West Bridgford and finished in Mansfield earlier today, Saturday, September 8.

It passed through Worksop at about 1.45pm.

Crowds lined the streets to watch as the cyclists raced past.

Joan Hedley, aged 74, from Shireoaks, said: "You've got to support it when it's on your doorstep.

"We are proud it's coming through Worksop again.

"We enjoyed the day. It's something different.

"We watched it last year as well.

"We will be waving our flags as they come past."

Dawn Bramford

Dawn Bramford, 54, was watching the race with her mum, 80-year-old Yvonne Glover.

Dawn said: "We're really excited. It is really good for the town.

"And it's great that it's on the weekend, so more people can come out and watch.

"My mum has been following the whole race.

Snezana Rustja

"We're from Carlton-in-Lindrick and it came through there last year."

Slovenian Snezana Rusta, 31, moved to Worksop in February.

She said: "I'm a cyclist. It started out as a hobby.

I was looking out for Primoz Roglic as he is Slovenian.

"It's really interesting. And it's a really nice atmosphere watching it.

And it was not just local residents who were out watching the race.

Mark Marshall and Andrew Havemann

Andrew Havemann, 40, and Mark Marshall, 27, had travelled from Manchester to watch the professional cyclists close up.

Andrew said: "We're both cyclists so we're really interested in it.

"It doesn't happen very often so it's worth the travel.

"I'm looking out for a few of the well-known cyclists."

Mark said: "It's great that it's at the weekend this year. We wanted to come and watch it last year, but we were at work.

"But unfortunately we can't go to the last stage so it's good that we got the chance to see this one."

Riders taking part in the event included Team Sky’s British Tour de France winners Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

Their Team Sky team-mate Ian Stannard won the stage.

