BEAST FROM THE EAST: Gritting route for Notts

As the icy weather continues to grip the region Notts County Council has outlined its gritting route priorities which cover more than 1,120 miles.

All major A and B roads as well as major bus routes are being gritted and the council says its priority is the keep county moving.

A spokesman for the council said: “With more snow forecast in the coming days, our gritting teams are working around-the-clock tackling main route and snow routes in some very tough conditions.

“Crews were out doing multiple runs last night, with ploughs in use around the county earlier this morning and are due out on the roads again tonight. “

The county council has been working with local farmers in rural areas to help keep roads and lanes passable for local residents as well as Nottinghamshire Police across the highways network.

Due to safety reasons, the police have closed Breckhill Road in Mapperley earlier this morning and the A17 at the roundabout with Long Hollow Way near Newark is currently closed.

The council spokesman said: “Footway salting continues along our priority routes and we are prioritising requests that are coming in for additional salting on the network.

“Our winter emergency desk will continue to monitor the forecast. Grit bins are being topped up as resources allow.”