‘Beast from the East’ weather warning for this week

Heavy snow is expected to hit the East Midlands as a cold blast of air known as “the Beast from the East” arrives from Russia.

Forecasters say the freezing weather could bring travel disruption and power cuts as Britain faces its coldest February week in five years.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in our area tomorrow afternoon.

Snow showers, already affecting eastern parts of England early on Monday, are expected to become more persistent and more widespread through Monday afternoon and evening.

There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding of some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.

There is the potential for accumulations of 5-10 cm in places, whilst nearby locations may see much less frequent showers and only small accumulations of 0-2 cm.