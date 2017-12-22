Bike stolen in Bulwell

An Bulwell owner attempted to chase down a thief who had stolen his bike.

He however The white bike was stolen from Leen Drive, Bulwell.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "The bike was reported stolen from Leen Drive in Bulwell at just before 8pm on Thursday 14 December 2017.

"The victim saw the offender take it and chased after him."

If you recognise it or think you can help, please contact 101 quoting incident 734 of 14 December. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.