Boozed up motorbiker ended up in Mansfield hedge

A boozy motorbiker who ended up in a hedge in the early hours of the morning couldn’t explain why she decided to go for a ride, a court heard.

Jasmine Eadson’s boyfriend called an ambulance after she lost control of the bike on Old Water Lane, at 1am, on November 23.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “She confirmed that she had been drinking. She couldn’t say how much but, in her words, it was probably more than she should have.”

Eadson was left with a cracked rib and a punctured lung, and her bike was written off, the court heard.

A test revealed she had 110 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Mary Dixon said: “She can’t explain why she went out on the motor bike. It had just started raining and she was adjusting her visor when she lost control.”

Eadson, 23, of Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was banned for 15 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 114 days if completed by December 2018.

She was fined £220, and was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.