Boozer borrowed van to collect takeaway in Sutton

A Mansfield man who borrowed a pal’s van to collect a Chinese takeaway was caught when police were tipped off about his plan, magistrates have heard.

Officers were called to the Blue Bell, on Mansfield Road, in Sutton, at 11.30pm on April 15, where Blake Evans was seen driving off in a green Ford transit van.

A test revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he had a previous conviciton for the same offences from July 2008, as well as driving while disqualified in August 2008.

He was last before the courts in 2015 for an unrelated matter.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “He had taken a friend’s vehicle in order to collect a Chinese meal. He should never have gotten into the vehicle.”

She said the dad-of-four is a “hard working gentleman who unfortunately took the wrong route on this occasion and is clearly going to pay for it.”

Evans, 31, of Sapphire Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol, and without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesdsay.

He was fined £340 and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £34 and £85 court costs.

He was banned for 42 months, but he was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 319 days if completed by October 2020.