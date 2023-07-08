Everyone at the home wanted to mark the occasion and give thanks all the wonderful NHS staff, whose hard work and dedication make our incomparable National Health Service the envy of the world.

The NHS was formed to provide free healthcare services for all under Health Secretary Aneurin Bevan.

When Labour came to power in 1945, an extensive programme of welfare measures followed, including the establishment of the NHS.

Hall Park staff with Nottingham City Hospital staff. Picture: Hall Park Care Home

There are now more than 1.27 million full-time staff working for the NHS in 219 trusts across the UK.

Residents and staff held a brunch to celebrate the NHS’s 75th birthday.

Hall Park’s head chef laid on some fantastic food complete with sandwiches and pastries to offer to professionals and celebrate all of the hard-working staff past and present who make up the NHS.

Residents also gave thanks by giving handwritten cards to healthcare professionals with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Hall Park Care Home staff at Nottingham City Hospital. Picture: Hall Park Care Home

Jodie Rakhra, general manager of the Squires Avenue home, said: “Our NHS is amazing, the envy of the whole world. Absolutely everyone has a story about how the NHS helped them or their family at some point in their lives. Our NHS is always there to come to the rescue whenever we need them, we are incredibly lucky to have such a wonderful, free service available to all.”

One Hall Park resident said: “When you think about all the services on offer, the NHS really is a remarkable. They have helped me and my family many times. We’ve all been talking about the times the NHS helped us and everyone has a story to tell.”

Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.