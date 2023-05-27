News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell care home embraces flower power to mark famous show

Residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell celebrated Chelsea Flower Show with their own competition for the green-fingered.
By Natasha LindoContributor
Published 27th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Created and run by the Royal Horticultural Society, Chelsea Flower Show is the world’s greatest flower show with stunning garden designs and gorgeous floral displays.

As well as watching coverage of the show on television, residents of the Squires Avenue home took part in flower-based activities throughout the week, including flower arranging and displaying, reminiscing about their gardens and appreciating flowers in the home’s garden, as well crafting with all the bright and wonderful floral colours.

A home spokesman said their collective knowledge about flowers and shrubs gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Natasha Lindo, Hall Park activities co-ordinator, left, with a resident and her creation.Natasha Lindo, Hall Park activities co-ordinator, left, with a resident and her creation.
Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “Our garden is a much-loved space. Our residents enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons.

“It has been wonderful to see all the beautiful garden designs at Chelsea, it has given us real inspiration to try some new planting schemes and see what we can achieve in our own garden.”

One Hall Park resident said: “I just love to watch the Chelsea Flower Show, to me it is the absolute highlight of the gardening year.”

Hall Park residents have a go.Hall Park residents have a go.
Hall Park’s varied life enrichment programme is designed to residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hall Park Care Home, which provides residential, dementia and respite care, is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its homes and hospitals.

A resident with her creation.A resident with her creation.
