Residents wanted to thank the staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK.

The theme for Carers Week this year is "recognising and supporting carers in the community”.

Carers are so happy to receive their chocolates, sweets, cards and kind words from the manager and residents.

This year, organisers have been asking people across the UK to come together to recognise the huge contribution carers make to society.

Staff at Hall Park, on Squires Avenue, were treated to boxes of chocolates from manager Jodie Rakhra, while activities coordinator Natasha Lindo gave staff a pamper session of hand and back massages.

Residents also gave thanks by giving handmade cards, with one writing a thank you poem.

Jodie said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate carers week and thank our fantastic staff.

“I am so proud of each and every one of our care team for the outstanding care that they provide to our residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this I am truly grateful.”

One resident said: “We’ve all had such a lovely time this week, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are Heaven sent.”

Hall Park’s life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

The home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.Hall Park care home provides, residential care, dementia care, short breaks and respite care.