Taking place on January 21, from 10am-4pm, guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes, prepared by the home’s head chef, and have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

There will be entertainment from 11am , with the home joined by the Ladies Club for a special team quiz afternoon in the home.

Advertisement

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

Hall Park Care Home is having an open day.

“Looking for care can be a bit daunting, but our team here at Hall Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”

Advertisement

Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Advertisement