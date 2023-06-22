News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell care home invites community to open day

Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell will be opening its doors to the local community for an afternoon of tea and entertainment on July 1.
By Natasha LindoContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 14:31 BST

Running from 10am-4pm, guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes and have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Residents, visitors and staff will also be joined by a local entertainer who will have everyone smiling all afternoon, taking place in the surrounding gardens of the home.

Hall Park Care Home is holding an open day on July 1. Picture: Barchester Hall Park Care HomeHall Park Care Home is holding an open day on July 1. Picture: Barchester Hall Park Care Home
Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

“Looking for care can be daunting, but our team at Hall Park will do all we can to provide our guests with the guidance and support they may need and answer all of their questions.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there.”

Hall Park, on Squires Avenue, is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential care and dementia care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:ResidentsBulwell