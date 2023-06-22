Running from 10am-4pm, guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes and have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Residents, visitors and staff will also be joined by a local entertainer who will have everyone smiling all afternoon, taking place in the surrounding gardens of the home.

Hall Park Care Home is holding an open day on July 1. Picture: Barchester Hall Park Care Home

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

“Looking for care can be daunting, but our team at Hall Park will do all we can to provide our guests with the guidance and support they may need and answer all of their questions.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there.”